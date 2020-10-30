Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.97-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.00-7.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.17.

NYSE:HON opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

