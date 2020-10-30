HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 51,797 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HP were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in HP by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 411,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 117,319 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 361,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

