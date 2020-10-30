HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 324 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.67. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

