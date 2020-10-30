Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Humana worth $36,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Humana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $396.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $449.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.43.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

