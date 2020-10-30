Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

