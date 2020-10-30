Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSE. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.09.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.12. Husky Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -9.44%.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

