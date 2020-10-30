Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.09.

Get Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) alerts:

Shares of HSE opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Husky Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.12.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.44%.

About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.