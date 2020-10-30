Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after acquiring an additional 147,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,564,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,137.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after buying an additional 556,400 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $29,128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 74,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

