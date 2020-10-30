Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 202,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.32 per share, with a total value of $10,000,024.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,024.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 205,063,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,943,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013,676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,244.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 49.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

