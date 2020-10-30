Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICLK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ICLK opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 million, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.97. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

