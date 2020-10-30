IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $168.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $194.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.95 and its 200-day moving average is $167.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $4,475,939. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

