IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after purchasing an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,128,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,502,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

