Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $196.81 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

