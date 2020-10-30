Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $176.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $196.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.60 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

