Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Illumina were worth $30,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $314.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.08 and a 200-day moving average of $343.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

