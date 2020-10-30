IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

NYSE IMAX opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.73.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 928.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

