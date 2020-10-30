Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.83.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.16 and a quick ratio of 19.64.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.