Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.08.

IBTX opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.