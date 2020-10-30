Independent Research Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP)

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

ETR:SAP opened at €93.26 ($109.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. SAP SE has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €124.98.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

