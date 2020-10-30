Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

