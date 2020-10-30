Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

TSE INE opened at C$24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.97 and a 12-month high of C$26.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -113.24%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.