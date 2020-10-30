Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

TSE INE opened at C$24.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.24. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.24%.

In related news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

