Insider Buying: 1414 Degrees Limited (14D.AX) (ASX:14D) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

1414 Degrees Limited (14D.AX) (ASX:14D) insider Kevin Moriarty purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

1414 Degrees Limited offers thermal energy storage systems for networks and industries in Australia. It provides heat and electricity from renewable energy sources, such as electricity or biogas. The company was formerly known as Latent Heat Storage Pty Ltd and changed its name to 1414 Degrees Limited in December 2016.

