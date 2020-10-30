Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,999,999.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Aptinyx Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aptinyx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 46.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

