Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,999,999.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of APTX stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Aptinyx Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.47.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
APTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
