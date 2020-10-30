Insider Buying: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CEO Purchases 342 Shares of Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CEO James M. Foote acquired 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,273.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,577,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

