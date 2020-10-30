Insider Buying: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Buys 800 Shares of Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Jane S. Sosebee acquired 800 shares of First Community stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $11,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,568.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FCCO opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.69. First Community Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Community by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Community by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Community by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Community by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James began coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Community has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

