Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires $66,400.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub acquired 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,227.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Monday, October 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $66,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

On Monday, October 5th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, David Golub acquired 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00.

On Monday, September 28th, David Golub bought 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.