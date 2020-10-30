Insider Buying: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Acquires $126,341.10 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,996.27 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,608.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,668.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

