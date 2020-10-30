Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Purchases 2,466 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $12,872.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,614,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,966,390.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,466 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $12,650.58.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $26,355.28.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $13,029.02.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $15,778.84.

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $14,887.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $45,618.76.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,992.25.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tiptree by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tiptree by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

