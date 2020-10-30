Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $10,656.09 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $10,656.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of EGHT stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.96. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
