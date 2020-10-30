Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $10,656.09 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $10,656.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.96. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after buying an additional 137,342 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 57.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 965,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 353,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

