Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Sells $71,335.08 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HOME stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.99.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 164,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOME. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

