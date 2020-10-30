Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Sells $1,617,263.31 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

