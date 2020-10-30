Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Sells $5,735,074.86 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DHR opened at $230.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $240.51.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 49.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $159,842,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $118,534,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $79,574,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Danaher by 206.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.