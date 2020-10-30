Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $1,121,766.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,766.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 194,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,620,091.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Laszlo Kopits sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $982,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $970,029.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $863,802.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion and a PE ratio of -4,820.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,528,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $36,241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

