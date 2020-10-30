Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells $6,827,000.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $6,827,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,073,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DELL opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Dell by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

