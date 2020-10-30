Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $435,031.22 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total transaction of $904,640.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $800,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.11, for a total transaction of $426,323.69.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 4,580 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $1,824,214.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $335.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.41 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DexCom by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.