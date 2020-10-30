Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Sells $4,291,680.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $686.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

