Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGNI stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

