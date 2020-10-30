Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$10,428.00 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Shuja Goraya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$10,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,017.35.

PD opened at C$0.93 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $255.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore upped their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.16.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.