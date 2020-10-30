Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Sells $1,020,243.84 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -328.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

