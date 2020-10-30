Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Sells $141,800.00 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $74,528.75.

On Monday, September 28th, Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $141,850.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $371,444.08.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WORK. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 103,211 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,585,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

