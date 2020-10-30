Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $1,178,811.55 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SAM opened at $1,057.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $916.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.86. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $399,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.00.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.