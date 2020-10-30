Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells $29,743.74 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $29,743.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $5,434,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,763,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

