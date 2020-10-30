Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells $29,743.74 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $29,743.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of USNA stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on USNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.