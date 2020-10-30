Insider Selling: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Sells $68,250.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VOXX stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.63. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VOXX International by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in VOXX International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

