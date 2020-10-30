Insider Selling: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Sells $378,740.81 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WDFC stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $254.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.72.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WD-40 by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

