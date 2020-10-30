Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

