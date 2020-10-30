Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INTEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.98. Intelsat has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $26.90.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $482.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.