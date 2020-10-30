Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
INTEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.
Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.98. Intelsat has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $26.90.
Intelsat Company Profile
Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.
