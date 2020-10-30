Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercept’s Ocaliva sales picked after a bumpy start. The company’s efforts to expand the label for OCA for NASH are encouraging as well, given the market potential of NASH. However, the CRL for OCA was disappointing as it was a frontrunner in receiving approval for the treatment of NASH. Per the company, the FDA has progressively increased the complexity of the histologic endpoints, creating a very high bar that only OCA has so far met in a late-stage study. The company is preparing to meet the FDA to discuss the basis for resubmission of the NDA. Meanwhile, it is undertaking a 25% reduction in its workforce to streamline operations and lower its operating expenses. However, Intercept is only dependent on Ocaliva for growth and does not have any other candidate in its pipeline. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $954.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

