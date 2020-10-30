Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $36,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

