Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

NYSE:ICE opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.